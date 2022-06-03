It's the NFP day, meaning the market is waiting on important numbers that may have an impact on the US since Powell mentioned a few times that hikes will also depend on the data. However, Lael Brainard, Vice Chairwoman of the FED told yesterday that it's hard to pause rate hikes in September. However, USD is still trading south, as stocks hold the support. We see risk-on mode which may resume and ideally bring the USD even higher next week. From an Elliott wave perspective, we however are expected more USD weakness as recovery across the XXX/USD pairs is impulsive. Below it's the EURUSD pair which can be in the middle of a wave (B) still. I assume that the current higher degree pattern can be more complex and long-term in time. Important support remains at 1.0645 and 1.0560.

