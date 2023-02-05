Content: SP500 - NASDAQ 100 - RUSSELL 2000 - DOW JONES.
Summary Bullish Impulse wave structure moving higher.
Elliott Wave (iv) of iii) of 3 of (3) of 1).
Strategies Holding long.
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P500
11:33 NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
12:26 Russell 2000 (RUT)
13:23 Dow Jones (DJI)
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends rebound toward 0.6950 amid US-Sino woes, Aussie data
AUD/USD is finding its footing while extending the rebound toward 0.6950 amid the upbeat Australian Retail Sales data. The Aussie shrugs off the looming US-China tensions even as Chinese stocks are down over 1% so far. Pre-RBA anxiety could keep AUD bulls on the edge.
USD/JPY pares gains below 132.00 amid chatters over potential BoJ Governor
USD/JPY is reversing the opening gap that hit a high near 132.50 in Asia this Monday. The Japanese yen remains heavy amid mixed chatter over a potential new BoJ Governor. A pullback in the US Dollar is also dragging the pair lower amid risk aversion.
Gold bounces off $1,860 support amid Fed, China concerns
Gold price (XAU/USD) consolidates the recent losses as it prints mild gains around $1,875 during early Monday, printing the first positive day in three around the one-month low. The precious metal cheers the US Dollar’s inability to stay firmer ahead of this week’s key events.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is this the beginning of the end for bulls?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is the glue that is holding this 2023 bull run intact for Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins. But chinks in BTC bulls’ armor are beginning to show, therefore, investors need to be cautious of a sudden reversal. With no major macro announcements to influence price movements, investors can expect an uneventful week if buyers restrain from booking profits.
Week Ahead – RBA next to hike
After the past week’s central bank bonanza, things will quieten down in the coming days, although not completely, as the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep the rate hike theme running.