Cycle from 9.28.2022 low has ended as a 5 waves impulse at 15706.51. We labelled this rally as wave ((1)) as the 1 hour chart below shows. Wave ((2)) pullback is currently in progress to correct cycle from 9.28.2022 low. The decline from wave ((1)) peak on March 7, 2023 is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from March 7, 2023 high, wave ((a)) ended at 14664.17 and rally in wave ((b)) ended at 15153.11. Final leg wave ((c)) lower ended at 14458.39 which completed wave W in higher degree. Wave X rally is now in progress to correct cycle from 3.7.2023 high with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure.
DAX 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
Up from wave W, wave ((a)) ended at 15298.49 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 14809.82. Wave ((c)) higher is in progress to retest wave ((1)) high at 15706.51 before the Index turns lower. A 100% Fibonacci extension of wave ((a)) comes at 15644.18 which is a possible target for wave ((c)) of X. Near term, as far as pivot at 15706.51 high stays intact, expect the rally to fail and the Index to resume lower again.
DAX Elliott Wave video
EUR/USD halts two-day run-up past 1.0800 on firmer USD, focus on German inflation clues
EUR/USD witnesses headwinds at the weekly top as Euro traders remain cautious ahead of the key German clues. Adding strength to the pullback moves could be firmer yields and a rebound in US Dollar amid mixed sentiment.
GBP/USD rebounds from 1.2320 as USD Index retreats amid risk-on mood
The GBP/USD pair has shown a recovery move after a gradual correction to near 1.2320 in the Asian session. The Cable is aiming to recapture the immediate resistance of 1.2350 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has retreated after a rebound to near 102.60.
Gold declines towards $1960 as USD rebounds ahead of Core PCE Price Index
Gold price is declining towards $1960.00 as investors are getting anxious ahead of US PCE inflation data. The reputation of Gold as a safe-haven amid US banking jitters has ebbed. On a broader note, Gold price is auctioning in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern.
“Cash out by next week,“ FDIC tells crypto depositors exposed to Signature bank- Here’s why
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has asked crypto customers exposed to the defunct Signature bank to exit by next week, whether they have a new bank or not.
Market mood improves as banking fears ease
This week, financial markets will focus on key inflation figures from across the globe, speeches by Fed officials, and the US Senate hearings on SVB. Although some normality seems to be returning to markets, this could easily be disrupted by negative news.