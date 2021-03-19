USDJPY is moving nicely bullish like we expected at the beginning of 2021 after that ending diagonal pattern, and seems like there's room for more gains towards 2020 highs as we see an unfinished five-wave cycle. As you can see, USDJPY is in an impulsive move up, breaking even above base channel resistance line which suggests that's wave (3) of a five-wave cycle. Thus, more upside is in view towards projected Fibonacci 110.80 and 112 target levels, but probably once a current consolidation, ideally a correction in wave 4 fully unfolds. Wave 4 can be either a triangle or a flat pattern that can retest the base channel resistance line as a support before the uptrend resumes. IN either case, we remain bullish as long as the price is trading above 106.20 invalidation level.
