Elliott Wave Analysis: USDJPY Pointing Towards New Highs

USDJPY is showing a nice example of the wave principle in motion, a higher degree impulse. At the moment we see price trading at the beginning of blue wave five, after some corrective movement had come in play in the previous blue wave 4. That said as we can see on the chart, the 38.2 Fibonacci ratio may have just prove to be a nice region for support, so more upside may follow in weeks ahead.

