Elliott Wave Analysis: USDCAD Trading In Final Leg Of A Correction; A Reversal Can Be Near

On the updated chart of USDCAD , we can see that pair could still be trading in wave 2) or B), after recent rally from the 1.2969 level, where we labeled sub-wave B. As such this whole consolidation could be a flat pattern in the making, with sub-wave C now in motion. If we are on the right track, than we now expect a five wave move to develop in the mentioned wave, ideally towards the area of a former wave A at 1.3386 level, where bulls may slow down and bears can take over.

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.