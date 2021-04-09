DXY has been recovering through the month of March but now the USD seems to be turning south after a decisive break below the trendline support connected up from 89.66 level. We see that turn very sharp and impulsive so it's an important structure that suggests more weakness is coming; ideally, after wave B/2 rally that may occur in the near term. Resistance for a bounce is at 92.50, followed by 92.80 levels from where a new drop will be expected while the invalidation level at 93.42 must not be breached.
