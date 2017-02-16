On the S&P500 price broke out of a triangle formation nearly two weeks back which means that index is now in a final leg up within a higher degree wave 3. As such upside can be limited in the near future, once we have five sub-waves up within red wave 5) of 3. We see some nice resistance around the 261.8 Fibonacci ratio, from where market may turn down later this week to start a new corrective pullback of a higher degree wave four.

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.