SP500 is trading nicely bullish as expected with an extensions well above 4k that is seen as an impulse because of no overlaps. We are tracking a five-wave rise away from 3852; move that can come to an end this month as we see price now trading in wave 5; final leg of an impulse that has Fibo projection near 4200, so be aware of a slow-down. Drop below the trendline support will suggest that new corrective set-back is here.

