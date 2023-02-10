The US stock market is currently experiencing a bullish corrective pattern, with indices such as the SP500, NASDAQ 100, Russell 2000, and Dow Jones expected to move lower. This is due to the strength of the USD dollar (DXY), which is currently undergoing an ABC Elliott Wave corrective rally. This wave count can be compared to other financial markets such as the EURUSD, DAX 40, and US spot gold.
In terms of trading strategies, short trades are currently preferred by market analysts. This is because the bullish corrective pattern and the strength of the USD are both expected to continue, leading to lower prices in the US stock market. However, it's important to keep in mind that market conditions can change rapidly and unexpected events can have a significant impact on market trends.
Elliott wave analysis is a powerful tool for market analysis and can help traders to better understand market trends and make informed decisions. By analyzing the wave patterns in financial markets, traders can identify trends, anticipate market movements, and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.
In conclusion, the US stock market is currently undergoing a bullish corrective pattern, with short trades preferred as the USD dollar continues to strengthen. Traders should keep a close eye on market trends and adjust their trading strategies as necessary, leveraging tools such as Elliott wave analysis to better understand market conditions and make informed decisions.
Video Chapters
19:43 NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
22:22 Russell 2000 (RUT)
24:01 Dow Jones (DJI)
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady below 0.6950 despite downbeat Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is trading below 0.6950, unperturbed by the disappointing Chinese CPI and PPI data. The Aussie pair fails to benefit from the hawkish RBA Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP), as the US Dollar holds the recovery gains ahead of key US data.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0750 as recession woes battle with inflation concerns
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.0730-25 as it braces for the second consecutive weekly loss ahead of the key US data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshed the weekly high the previous day before reversing from 1.0790 on recession fears.
Gold stays bearish below $1,873, US inflation clues eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water around the mid-$1,800s, despite bracing for the second weekly loss, as market players struggle for clear directions amid contrasting fundamentals and anxiety ahead of the key United States data.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
Interest rates and earnings are still main S&P 500 drivers
Stock bulls seem a bit more uncertain as a chorus of Federal Reserve officials warn of "higher for longer" interest rates. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari pointed out that financial markets seem more confident than central bankers that US inflation will quickly fall back to the Fed's +2% target rate.