New sanctions against Russia, with the ban of Russian banks out of a SWIFT, and more important the 90% embargo on oil are causing higher crude oil prices which makes USD even weaker across the board. Higher energy costs can make inflation even worse in the Eurozone so ECB will have to step up fast. However, there is a downside risk for the economy in the EURZONE due to higher oil, but there is plenty of speculation for hawkish ECB actions which is the main driver for the EUR at the moment.

Today however, I want to focuse on MXN which is bullish on higher oil prices. We can see that pair is finally breaking the trendline support so weakness is udnerway and ready to resume towards February 2020 pandemic low. On the 4h chart we are looking at bearish impulse that can see more weakness after wave 4 which must stay then below 20.00.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!