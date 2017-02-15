Elliott Wave Analysis: GOLD Trading In A Temporary Consolidation; More Upside Could Follow From Around The 1207 Region

Gold has turned nicely bullish two months back with clean five waves up from 1120 area, which means that trend has changed from bearish to bullish mode. However, nothing moves in straight lines so drop from January highs down to 1180 was not a surprise; a contra-trend move in three waves that can represents a completed blue wave 2. That said, looking at the updated count we can now see price resuming the uptrend which can accelerate after current sub-wave 2) is finished near 1207-1215.

