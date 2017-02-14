Elliott Wave Analysis: German DAX Slowing Down For A Temporary Correction

German DAX is trading lower now, away from the 161.8 Fibonacci ratio, where bulls have temporarily slowed down. As such we could be now in for a temporary correction in the upcoming wave 4-circled, before bulls may again resume into wave 5-cricled of three. Invalidation level is at 10885 level, as long as price trades above this level, we are looking up.

