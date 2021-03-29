Elliott wave analysis for DAX: Five-wave cycle from March may suggests a slow down for bullish trend

DAX found a support after a three wave drop back in wave 4) at 14400 area from where market turned up for wave 5) that can be now approaching some resistance at 14900-15k psychological level. Keep in ind that while recovery from 13642 is now in five waves, therefore, be aware of a potential slow down by the end of the week. Divergence on the RSI is not that strong, but it may indicate that bulls can be loosing strength.

