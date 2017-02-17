Elliott Wave Analysis: Fibonacci of 61.8 May Offer Some Support For USDJPY; Higher Levels Are In View

On the updated chart of USDJPY, we can see a nice and strong bullish turn taking place from around the 111.60 level, where we labeled end of a complex correction. As such, recent recovery gives us an indication for a completed double zig-zag correction and a suggestion that higher levels will now follow while market stays above 111.60. At the moment we see price trading in black wave 2, with possible support coming in at 61.8 Fibonacci ratio.

USDJPY, 4H

Take Your 1€ Trial Today And Get Similar Forecast Daily On 18 Markets at EW-Forecast.