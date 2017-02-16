Sharp reversal up from 1.0520 and broken downward channel line suggests that euro has bottomed for now and that new corrective set-back is underway. We are tracking a temporary recovery that should be made by three waves before downtrend may continue. We see nice resistance coming in around 1.0700-1.0720 which could play an important role for a new sell-off next week.

