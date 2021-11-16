EURUSD is coming back down, now even accelerating slightly below the trend trendline support of a wedge pattern which can still be a valid ending diagonal if we consider a "throw-over" formation. However, a recovery in five waves back above 1.1524 is needed for any change in sentiment.
But so far, trend is still down so we think it's important to track the Alternate count as well; a five-wave drop towards 1.1200 area whle market is below that previous swing low. Unfortunately, we need more price data and time to confirm one of the wave counts.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
