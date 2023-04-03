Share:

EURUSD made three waves down from February to March which is a corrective set-back so the sooner or later bullish trend will resume back above 1.1034, but maybe not that soon as we are observing a higher degree A-B-C corrective set-back that is now in progress on a daily chart. As such, there can be another strong sell-off for the euro this year, but possibly after wave (B) rise that can still revist 1.1 after the current intraday dip to 1.07 support which should be an important level based on two 4h counts.

In today’s Elliott wave video I will look at FX pairs, Crude, Aussie, Gold, MXN, nok, jpy, SP500, BTCUSD and ETHUSD