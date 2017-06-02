Elliott Wave Analysis: EURUSD Intraday View

EURUSD is lower today, now below Friday levels, but with only three waves down which can either be just a temporary pullback or a bearish impulse in progress. I don't want to be too quick on that EUR call, so it's important to wait on 1.0797 break for more upside, up to 1.0850, or wait on strong push beneath 1.0650 to confirm bearish trend. For now, I would stay sideways on this one, and just wait on more price data.

