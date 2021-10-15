EURUSD is coming higher after hitting new lows, now trading above the channel so there are some chances that the pair is bottoming. However, we need a rise above former swing highs and back to 1.1660 before we may look for any confirmed "low in place". We still think that sooner or later euro will stabilize.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
In intraday chart EURUSD has nice five waves up so looks like there can be more upside coming after a pullback. The ideal support is at 1.1570.
EUR/USD 1h Elliott Wave analysis
