Elliott Wave Analysis: EURGBP Intraday View; Pair Looking For A Reversal Lower

Last week we talked a lot about EURGBP, which has a very good looking structure up from January low. We see an A-B-C- bounce in wave 2) that is approaching resistance area at 0.8650-0.8670, which is not far away so be aware of a bearish reversal in the very near future. Ideally market will fall sharply from there with an impulsive manner.

