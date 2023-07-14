Gregor Horvat Gregor Horvat
Elliott Wave analysis-Dollar Index: Price can consolidate around 100, before it drops further

The USD is trading sharply lower this week after US CPI data comes out at 3.0%, so speculators sold USD as they believe that FED is closer to end its hawkish policy. We see stocks in an uptrend with crude oil, while finally, metals are also showing some signs of life after US yields come down and the Chinese yuan recovers. Looking at the DXY, it's a very nice ongoing weakness that can resume even lower, but maybe next week as price can see some back-and-forth moves here around 100 levle. First resistance for wave four is at 100/100.20, then 100.60. When this downtrend is ready to resume,t hats when other assets will see more gains.

