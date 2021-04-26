Market is in a swing of optimism regarding global economic recovery and better economic data expectations. We see stocks are moving higher which makes dollar even weaker, but traders will have to be careful due to busy calendar with FOMC in focus on Wednesday. Technically speaking the EURUSD is strong now at new intraday highs after another three wave corrective drop. However, we see DAX in wave B recovery so limited upside can cause some reversal for the euro as well this week.

Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at www.ew-forecast.com/register