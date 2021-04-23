DAX is coming down as expected, after five sub waves up within wave 5, with the current price breaking the trendline support so we see a new corrective set-back which can be wave 4 now at former wave four support near 15180, but we suspect there can be more weakness in the near term because wave 4) is a corrective leg, thus it should be made by three waves. Also, fourth wave can retrace for 38.2% which is not here yet, so much better support seems to be around 15k, a psychological figure.

