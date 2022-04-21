Euro Market Report News DAX 40, FTSE 100 Index UKX, STOXX 50 Forex EURUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Analysis.
Market Summary Euro Indices: Larger bearish pattern could be emerging for euro indices, with US banks leading the way lower.
Trading Strategy; Once the move down is completed in the next session we will use the next rally for the short trade set ups.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
02:35 EURO STOXX 50.
06:10 UKX / FTSE 100.
11:29 Forex EURUSD / DXY.
Thanks for watching!
