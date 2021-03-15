Crude oil is turning down despite after OPEC+ countries agreed to extend the majority of production cuts through April. We saw price spiked highe after that news and it is coming down now. However, we think this can be only a temporary retracement as we think that demand may increase as global lockdown restrictions can be removed slowly in upcoming weeks which may support oil prices.
Based on Elliott Wave principle we see ongoing impulsive recovery on crude oil which is now having only a temporary pause, seen in wave four that may retest the 60.00 support; a key technical level for a nex bounce if we consider the area of a former wave four and the very important 38.2% Fib.
Check more of our analysis in members-research, and test our services for 7 days. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1900 as the dollar recovers its poise
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows around 1.1920, as rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. All eyes on US President Joe Biden speech.
GBP/USD stable above 1.3900 in a quiet start to the week
GBP/USD holds on to modest gains above 1.3900, pretty much flat for the day. Mildly stronger US dollar having a limited impact on the pair.
XAU/USD could extend recovery to $1,745
Gold stays relatively calm after closing the previous week in the green. Near-term hurdles for XAU/USD align at $1,740 and $1,745. Key support for gold is located at $1,700.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.