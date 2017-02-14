Elliott Wave Analysis: Broken Trendline Indicates Lower Levels To Follow On EURUSD

On the 4h chart of EURUSD , we are observing a nice bearish reversal taking place, with price turning down from 1.0825 where we think that wave 4) found a top. Reason for a bearish view is a break below the trendline support and push beneath 1.0620 swing which opens door for much lower levels in impulsive manner. Any bounce back to 1.0700 will be temporary and part of a downtrend.

