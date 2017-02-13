Elliott Wave Analysis: Broken Corrective Channel Line On EURUSD Indicates Lower Levels To Follow

On the 4h chart of EURUSD , we are observing a nice bearish reversal taking place, with price currently trading in black wave 3 as part of a higher degree decline, that may unfold in weeks ahead. As such this bearish reversal is a sign for a completed complex correction that was recognized in wave 4). A five wave fall from the highs and a broken corrective channel line is also an indication for lower levels to follow.

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.