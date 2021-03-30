10 year US notes are at the lows, while USDJPY is showing five waves up, so it means that there can be some resistance for US Yields, and if that will be the case then USD will come down across the board. Commodity currencies against the USD could be very interesting in this situation, of coruse, if NASDAQ100 and SP500 remain strong.
10 year US notes vs USD/JPY
With potential rally on 10 year US notes we may see some interesting recovery on AUD which is showing ongoing triangle against the EUR and JPY. I like EURAUD that will normally be trading lower when stocks are on the move. If we are correct then price of EURAUD pair will come down after rally into wave E.
EUR/AUD 4h
