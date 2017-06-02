Elliott Wave Analysis: AUDUSD Trading In Final Stages Of A Correction; Upside Can Be Limited At 0.7700

On the updated chart of AUD/USD we are looking at a higher degree wave E taking place, with price specifically trading in the final wave C) of this complex correction. As we can see, pair made a nice break higher last week after wave B) triangle found a base at 0.7550 area. As such pair is now in final stages of a corrective advance so be aware of a limited upside this week, ideally near 0.7700.

