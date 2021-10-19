Aussie is moving nicely one of the top gainers of the day, there is a chance for extensions close to 0.75, but just keep in mind that pair is at some strong resistance here around Sep 02 highs and April lows.

AUDUSD is nicely recovering in the 4-hour chart after we noticed a completed A-B-C correction at 0.7174 level from where we are tracking an impulsive recovery. We see a very nice bounce so far with price already seen in the fifth wave and approaching the previous swing high so be aware of potential temporary resistance that can cause a three-leg setback.

AUD/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!