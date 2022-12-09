Electricity prices are on everyones lips these days, at least here in Sweden. No wonder as market prices have risen tenfold of what was two years ago normal.

Hence, we forecast an increase in electricity in November by 30 % mom. This is driven entirely by price increases as we don’t foresee any (major) hikes in grid fees this month (that will, however, be the case in coming moths). This price increase will add about 1.0 p.p to monthly inflation. Currently, for the first nine days of December, there is a rise of some 60 % over November (n.b. in the forecast path we have only assumed half of that, implying the December forecast could be raised significantly). Hence, IF these price levels prevail all through December, electricity alone might add about 2 p.p. to monthly inflation. That, however, remains to be seen.

Fuel prices will provide a small counterweight to electricity in both November (-0.1 p.p) and December (-0.2 p.p.) with current daily readings.

Riksbank’s rate hikes is assumed to have increased mortgage cost by 8.0 % mom in November, adding 0.3 p.p to monthly CPI inflation. This trend with 10%-ish monthly increases will continue all through Q1 2023, assuming Riksbank raise by 25 bp again in February.

Looking at core inflation, CPIF excl. Energy is forecast to rise by 0.4 % mom. By comparison, it rose by 0.1 % mom November 2021 and that number was slightly higher than in the two previous years. We expect the main driver of November core inflation, in order of importance, to be food, furniture, clothing and hotels/restaurant prices.

Looking further ahead into January next year, a slew of price hikes have been announced in the past month or so: bank fees, electricity grid fees, district heating prices, garbage/water charges, dental care and pre-school child care fees. On top of that, there are several indications that up to 80 % of tenant-owner flats association (bostadsrättsföreningar) need to raise its monthly rents (charges)by at least 10 %. These are assumed to add about 1 p.p. to January monthly inflation.

Our forecast for the next three months is outlined in the table below. Headline and core CPIF are close to Riksbank’s forecast.

