Overview: Labour markets continue to be very tight with labour shortage in both the US and Euro area, adding to upward pressure on wage growth. Commodity prices are a mixed bag with electricity prices and gas prices coming down while oil has increased to new highs. Bottlenecks are still severe but has eased slightly. Freight rates have stayed at very high levels. PMI prices have peaked in US, euro and china. We look for US core inflation to rise further and peak above 6% in March 2022 before easing to 4% by end-2022. We expect euro core inflation to peak now and fall below 2% in H2.
Inflation expectations: Market-based inflation expectations move sideways. US household long-term inflation expectations has increased to the highest level in 10 years. Euro household price expectations for next 12 months fell a bit in December.
US: CPI inflation rose to 7.0 % y/y in December, the highest level since 1982. Energy and food prices (and usual suspects like used car prices) are explaining a lot but price increases are more broad-based than e.g. in the euro area. Around 50% of small businesses expect to hike output prices within three months and long-term consumer inflation expectations are now 3.1% y/y, which is indeed in the upper end of what the Fed can tolerate, in our view. Wage growth is still higher than pre-covid reflecting shortage of labour (not least within “leisure and hospitality”) but not higher than inflation (hence real wage growth is negative).
Euro: Euro HICP inflation marked yet another record high of 5.0% in December, as particularly food prices added further to the huge energy contribution and core inflation remained elevated at 2.6%, with indications of broadening underlying price pressures. Europe's energy crisis showed signs of calming, after natural gas prices have come down some 50% since the late December peak, but it is too early to call it over in our view (see also Euro inflation notes - Energy crisis not over yet, but light at the end of the tunnel, 7 January). Business surveys still point to an easing of cost-push pressures.
China: Chinese PPI inflation dropped more than 1% m/m in December pulling the y/y rate down to 10.3%%. We expect it to fall further in coming months as commodity price inflation has declined. CPI is running at 1.5% y/y, clearly below the 3% target.
