Tesla rallies on first rank on cars.com American-Made index. Other electric carmakers gain, as well, on E&Y report that EV cars will outpace gas-powered cars by 2033, five years earlier than their previous prediction. Amazon Prime Day sales are strong, but not surprisingly strong. Major US indices are flat as investors await the Q1 GDP print. In UK, the BoE will likely maintain the status quo, yet Cable has potential to make a return above 1.40 even with a neutral BoE stance.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as the US dollar holds steady amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. German IFO Business Climate Index beats estimates with 101.8 in June. US data dump in focus.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3905 on disappointing BOE
The UK Central Bank maintained its monetary policy on hold. The statement had a dovish bias, as it said that “the Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy,” until they see significant progress toward their goals.
XAU/USD looks to retest $1794 if the rebound sustains
Gold catches a fresh bid but remains confined in a familiar range. US dollar remains broadly subdued amid a return of risk appetite. Firmer Treasury yields to limit the upside in gold price.
Bitcoin continues to lead pack as crypto market recovers
Bitcoin price looks ready to trigger a 15% rally after a minor retracement. Ethereum price seems to be forming a higher low, which could lead to a potential retest of $2,319.
Tesla explodes through $635, targets $715 next
TSLA stock exploded through the key $635 resistance level. The electric vehicle sector leader boosted by risk-on post-FOMC. Tesla stock on course to test big $715 resistance level.