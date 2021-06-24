Tesla rallies on first rank on cars.com American-Made index. Other electric carmakers gain, as well, on E&Y report that EV cars will outpace gas-powered cars by 2033, five years earlier than their previous prediction. Amazon Prime Day sales are strong, but not surprisingly strong. Major US indices are flat as investors await the Q1 GDP print. In UK, the BoE will likely maintain the status quo, yet Cable has potential to make a return above 1.40 even with a neutral BoE stance.

