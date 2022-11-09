US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 109.760.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 88.46.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 1 tick and trading at 119.29.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 12 ticks Lower and trading at 3832.25.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1712.70. Gold is 33 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is Higher. Europe is trading mainly Lower except the Milan and Spanish Ibex exchanges.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:15 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:15 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/08/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/08/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning. The markets veered to the Upside as the Dow traded 334 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It appears as though Election Day has given the markets a well needed boost in the arm as all indices traded Higher on Election Day. This is surprising as it still isn't clear who the real winners are yet and we probably won't know for some time to come as we have more absentee ballots now than ever before. Some members of the GOP complain about this as they want election results the same night. I don't think that's realistic in today's day and age as voters like voting by mail. It's convenient and saves them time. I don't know what the GOP is complaining about. George W. Bush won by less than 600 votes in 2000 with Al Gore winning the popular vote. It appears some folks want instant gratification.