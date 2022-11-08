US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 110.255.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 90.59.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Up 2 ticks and trading at 118.19.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 7 ticks Higher and trading at 3817.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1673.00. Gold is 75 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Europe is trading mainly Higher except the London and Paris exchanges.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative This is Major.

Congressional Elections. This is Major.

Lack of Major Economic News.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:30 AM and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/07/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/07/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias and the markets didn't disappoint us. The Dow closed Higher by 424 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It appears as though the markets wanted to continue its upward trend and trade Higher yesterday. We saw that in the early AM hours as the USD and Crude traded Lower and that is usually a good indication of an Upside Day. Today is the long-awaited Election Day in the USA. The outcome of this election could determine the path forward for the next two years and will affect the financial markets as they are. There is talk that should the GOP secure a majority in either the Senate or the House of Representatives that they can drastically cut so called "entitlement" programs as they are. First and foremost, those programs aren't an "entitlement". An entitlement means I give you something that you didn't pay for. Anyone who is on Social Security or Medicare knows that they paid for those programs with 40 plus years of labor and had to pay into the system in order to get something out of it. These programs are more of "a return on premium" as the American people paid for this with over 40 years of servitude. The markets will be keen to see who, or which party will maintain a majority in either house.