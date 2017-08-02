EIA crude inventory at 14.27 million barrels, well above expectations

David Morrison
Spread Co

The latest update from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed an inventory build of 13.83 million barrels – well above the 2.7 million expected.

This confirms the enormous crude inventory rise reported by the American Petroleum Institute after last night’s close. This showed a build of 14.27 million barrels – well above the 2.5 million build expected. However, there was little market reaction to the EIA update as it also reported a drawdown in gasoline stocks which helped offset the crude build.

Nevertheless, the news is helping to keep a lid on crude prices. At the beginning of the week Brent and WTI were testing resistance at $57 and $54 respectively. Now there’s a danger that support around $54 and $51 could be broken. If so, this could see speculative longs rush to cover their positions and drive prices back below $50. Then investors will worry that crude is heading back to $40 rather than the $60 target that they had in mind just two weeks ago. If so, then this could knock the wind out of the equity market rally and spark a rash of profit-taking.

