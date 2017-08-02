EIA crude inventory at 14.27 million barrels, well above expectations

The latest update from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed an inventory build of 13.83 million barrels – well above the 2.7 million expected.

This confirms the enormous crude inventory rise reported by the American Petroleum Institute after last night’s close. This showed a build of 14.27 million barrels – well above the 2.5 million build expected. However, there was little market reaction to the EIA update as it also reported a drawdown in gasoline stocks which helped offset the crude build.

Nevertheless, the news is helping to keep a lid on crude prices. At the beginning of the week Brent and WTI were testing resistance at $57 and $54 respectively. Now there’s a danger that support around $54 and $51 could be broken. If so, this could see speculative longs rush to cover their positions and drive prices back below $50. Then investors will worry that crude is heading back to $40 rather than the $60 target that they had in mind just two weeks ago. If so, then this could knock the wind out of the equity market rally and spark a rash of profit-taking.