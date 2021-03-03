A quick view to the month of February for trades, profits, results, education and market views.
S&P Shorts 3958 achieved lows 8 days later at 3784 for +174 points. A short only strategy was offered due to severe overbought prices and 3500 target. Thes best and easiest trade was entered immediately.
Gold short 1815 to target 1728 achieved 87 points 3 days later and Gold then traded 1736 to 1705. The best and easiest of the trade was taken and achieved for profit.
DXY informed 91.43 to 89.95 range and trades at severe monthly average lows. 89.95 broke to 89.68 then traded back to 89.95 to 91.43 range.
EUR/USD day trade long target 1.2141 achieved its destination perfectly then profit was gained for shorts.
GBP/JPY 148.31 break and trades to 150.11 for 180 pips.
Weekly and daily trades are offered vital levels to price paths to monitor and watch trades unfold and to take profits anywhere along the way.
Double trade to EUR/USD and USD/JPY matched perfectly to each pairs respective levels for multiple longs and shorts.
Weekly EUR/USD short 1.2168 to target 1.2063 achieved entry and destinations perfectly for 105 pips. The daily trade matched perfectly to the weekly short entry.
Informed to trade news announcements correctly for profit.
DAX day trade +66 points. S&P's day trade +25 points. Many DAX and S&P's 24 Hour and day trades offered and profited.
GBP/USD day trade for multiple longs an shorts +139 pips.
USD/ZAR +2064 Pips.
USD/RUB +49 pips.
EUR/CAD +150 pips.
RBNZ Yield curve presented and NZD/USD factored prices along the yield curve.
Interest rates, long term vital levels, 5, 10 and 15 year averages and weekly view to multiple currencies.
Education offered and remains a constant over years.
Trades begin at entry and ends at target therefore no stops, charts nor market bantum is required. We get the job done quickly and easily.
How we doing. Very well and very profitable. And this is only February.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.21 amid improving mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, up on the day. US yields have stabilized and hopes of a faster vaccine rollout are supporting markets. Eurozone Services PMIs, US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited. US stimulus is also eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.40 ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.40 as the market mood improves. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
Cardano screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days. It has attracted a trading volume of $6.9 billion in 24 hours.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).