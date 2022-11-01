Downside risks to the global economic growth outlook continued to intensify in October, with leading indicators now signalling even steeper downturns especially in the euro area. On the positive side, euro area avoided recession in Q3, as private consumption turned out to be more resilient to the impact of rising inflation than expected. However, inflation pressures have continued to accelerate, as euro area HICP growth reached another record high at 10.7% y/y in October. While energy prices were the key driver of inflation during H1 2022, price pressures have become increasingly broad-based, rising the risk of fast inflation turning out to be more persistent than previously expected.

In contrast, US private consumption growth came out below expectations in Q3. Headline GDP growth was stronger than expected at 2.6% q/q AR, but it mostly reflected large positive contribution from declining imports. While growth momentum is clearly easing also in the US, near-term growth backdrop still appears relatively strong compared to Europe. Accumulated savings from past stimulus and fast wage inflation continue to support aggregate demand, and especially the service sector remains a key driver of growth. High demand continues to support fast inflation as well, and the US September Core CPI came out clearly above expectations and the Fed’s target at +0.6% m/m SA.

Economic data has disappointed also in China, as renewed Covid-restrictions caused the official NBS PMIs to decline below 50 in October, signalling contraction in economic activity. President Xi Jinping was able to cement his power in the CPC congress in late October by nominating new allies to the standing committee of the politburo, which suggests that a U-turn in the current economic policies is unlikely.

Despite few concrete signs of easing inflation, central banks have now given the first signals that ‘peak hiking pace’ has been reached. Norges Bank, Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia have all signalled lower tightening pace going forward, and the ECB is also expected hike more modestly by 50bp in December. In contrast, the US Federal Reserve delivered its fourth 75bp hike at the beginning of November, and we expect the hawkish policy stance to continue towards year-end.

Broad market sentiment has recovered over the past few weeks, as hope of an approaching peak in policy rates has overshadowed recession fears. Bond yields have moved lower from the mid-October peak, driven by lower real yields. Worryingly for central banks, both market and survey-based inflation expectations have ticked slightly higher, especially in the US. Equity markets have also recovered modestly, but the persistently high inflation and the looming risks of slowing growth suggest that high volatility will likely continue towards winter.

Tensions in the Russia/Ukraine war have remained high, as Russia has responded to Ukraine’s counter-offensive with new missile strikes. The spillover to broader financial markets has been limited, however, as gas flow from Russia to Europe has already declined to only 10% of pre-crisis volumes. Natural gas spot prices fell sharply at the end of October, as majority of European storage capacity is now fulfilled. Futures prices remain high, though, as supply outlook remains tight towards next spring, when the inventories need to be re-filled without much Russian gas for the first time.

Download The Full The Big Picture