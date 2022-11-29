The whole world is slowing and there are serious problems afoot. This is before you add aggressive western central bank rate hikes.

This is a Western economies driven global slowdown, but with rising unrest in China comes another colour to be added to the spectrum of doom.

Yesterday, we saw both Australia and the UK print declining Retail Sales numbers. Today, saw Japan still positive, but well below expectations. Perhaps rolling over too. Japan, of course, has the advantage of a severely weakened, read un-official depreciated currency. This is Japan’s buffer against the immediate and likely long lasting woes of the world. Just as the weaker Australian dollar is successfully delaying the inevitable recession here.

This is it though. What everyone is missing. The immediate problems of the world, we all know what they are, are actually very likely to be long lasting challenges.

Remember those ‘look across the valley’ economists and pundits who have been suggesting 'buy the dip' all year through. As stocks again begin to soften, and yesterday’s shift lower in New York trading is likely barely the tip of the iceberg of risk now scathing along the bow of the stock market super-tanker, we should be very wary indeed.

We all need to step back and take a good hard look at the world. It is naturally beautiful and bountiful and most of the time equally so in the human economy realm, but this is not most of the time. Stocks are falling, have been all year, property prices are falling, manufacturing and services are slowing the world over and consumer and business confidence levels are so depressed they suggest there is far worse to come.

Have I cheered you up yet?

I hope not, because we all need to do some of what I call “look out the window economics”. Apply common-sense to what is confronting us. Especially, in equity markets where leverage and participation levels make the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-09 look like a pleasant family picnic with just the slight spilling of the ketchup.

It is there for all of us to see. The equity market and all asset classes were greatly inflated by extreme over-generosity by government and central banks who wanted to win votes and merely be seen to care?

Then, we find ourselves in a real economy downturn, simultaneously conflicted with super-inflation due to various drivers none of them easily resolved. Central bankers think the only solution is to belatedly, very belatedly, after they themselves gave rise to the problem, to aggressively hike rates.

And they are still doing it

Really? Look across the valley and buy stocks? I don’t think so.

Perhaps, viciously utilise every means available, and there are many of them in today’s sophisticated financial markets with easy trader access, to protect your wealth, and even, may markets be fair even kind, benefit from these grand gyrations all nonetheless tending to the downside.

Expect another 20% decline in the stock market, and why not seek to prosper through it.