Despite the continuing concerns and high degree of uncertainty regarding the outlook, initial sentiment indicators have recently begun to brighten somewhat. In addition, the financial markets are also signaling an increase in investors' appetite for risk through exchange rates (in particular the weakening of the US Dollar against all major currencies) and a narrowing of risk premiums on the bond market. This is mainly due to the increasing likelihood that inflationary dynamics have finally peaked. As a result, the most important central banks have recently been able to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes somewhat. Against this backdrop, we believe the outlook for the Eurozone economy in 2023 has brightened somewhat.
The declining inflation momentum is due to weakness in global commodity prices and a noticeable easing of the situation in global supply chains. Now that China has also declared an end to its zero-covid policy, this should additionally contribute to the stabilization of global supply chains, as possible lockdowns can no longer lead to closures of factories or other important infrastructure. A possible acceleration of global demand in the course of 2023 will therefore not necessarily lead to a broad-based flare-up of inflation again. The structural improvement on the supply side would be a weighty counterargument.
In this environment, we expect a gradual recovery in consumption in the course of 1H23. Ongoing wage increases combined with declining inflation momentum should allow real incomes to benefit again in 2023, in stark contrast to 2022. This should support consumption. Provided that investors' increased risk appetite continues, the growth momentum of the global economy should also gradually recover. This usually leads to a revival of exports from the Eurozone, which subsequently also benefits investment activity.
Against this backdrop, we are raising our GDP forecast for the Eurozone to +3.4% in 2022 (previously +3.2%) and to +0.5% in 2023 (previously +0.3%). Thanks to funding from the EU recovery plan, we also expect Italy and Spain to outperform in 2023. A first flash estimate for 2023 GDP growth is expected at the end of January 2023.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated below 1.0650 despite upbeat PMI data from the Eurozone and Germany. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside ahead of US PMI data.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The BOE's recently published Market Participants Survey showed a median peak rate of 4.25%, helping the Pound Sterling find demand.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,780
Gold price stays in positive territory slightly above $1,780 heading into the American session on Friday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering toward 3.5%, however, XAU/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum ahead of US data.
Ethereum Shanghai hard fork could trigger mass sell-off in the altcoin, here’s what to expect
Ethereum Shanghai hard fork’s tentative deadline is March 2023. Developers are working on an upgrade to introduce proto-danksharding to the ETH network through EIP 4844 in May or June 2023.
Hawkish goodbye to 2022
In a week that saw the broader market's 2023 pivot hope dashed, investors are examining the overnight movement with great detail to determine if the collapse in risk sentiment is part of a larger economic issue