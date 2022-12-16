Despite the continuing concerns and high degree of uncertainty regarding the outlook, initial sentiment indicators have recently begun to brighten somewhat. In addition, the financial markets are also signaling an increase in investors' appetite for risk through exchange rates (in particular the weakening of the US Dollar against all major currencies) and a narrowing of risk premiums on the bond market. This is mainly due to the increasing likelihood that inflationary dynamics have finally peaked. As a result, the most important central banks have recently been able to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes somewhat. Against this backdrop, we believe the outlook for the Eurozone economy in 2023 has brightened somewhat.

The declining inflation momentum is due to weakness in global commodity prices and a noticeable easing of the situation in global supply chains. Now that China has also declared an end to its zero-covid policy, this should additionally contribute to the stabilization of global supply chains, as possible lockdowns can no longer lead to closures of factories or other important infrastructure. A possible acceleration of global demand in the course of 2023 will therefore not necessarily lead to a broad-based flare-up of inflation again. The structural improvement on the supply side would be a weighty counterargument.

In this environment, we expect a gradual recovery in consumption in the course of 1H23. Ongoing wage increases combined with declining inflation momentum should allow real incomes to benefit again in 2023, in stark contrast to 2022. This should support consumption. Provided that investors' increased risk appetite continues, the growth momentum of the global economy should also gradually recover. This usually leads to a revival of exports from the Eurozone, which subsequently also benefits investment activity.

Against this backdrop, we are raising our GDP forecast for the Eurozone to +3.4% in 2022 (previously +3.2%) and to +0.5% in 2023 (previously +0.3%). Thanks to funding from the EU recovery plan, we also expect Italy and Spain to outperform in 2023. A first flash estimate for 2023 GDP growth is expected at the end of January 2023.

