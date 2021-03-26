Economic recovery optimism is boosting equity indices higher as we head towards the weekend. Better-than-forecast US initial jobless claims, rebounding UK retail sales and stronger-than-expected German business sentiment are boosting risk sentiment. Although gains are capped by ongoing Covid concerns and the Suez Canal blockage, which is dragging on for a fourth day.

The Dax is outperforming in Europe, boosted in part by a strong IFO business sentiment reading. The headline IFO index rose to 96.6 in March, up from 92.7 in February. Both the current assessment and the expectations component ticked higher, despite the ongoing lockdown restrictions and a recent rise in Covid cases. The data suggests that businesses, like the markets, are seeing the glass as half full. They are looking past the negative economic impact of the ongoing restrictions towards the economy re-opening. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that part of this survey was carried out before the new lockdown restrictions were applied.

Adding to the upbeat mood, UK retail sales rebounded in February. After tanking a steep 8% in January, sales rose 2.1% last month, in line with forecasts despite the ongoing lockdown conditions. January is looking like the bottom. Things are really expected to pick up from here as the economy moves towards reopening non-essential retailers as well as and bars and restaurants in a limited capacity next month.

While retailers are showing strength in the FTSE, heavyweight oil and commodity stocks are also dominating the upper reaches of the index, tracing commodity prices higher.

While we are seeing a positive end to the week, market sentiment has been decidedly mixed across most of the week as worries about rising Covid number and tighter lockdown restrictions weighed on market sentiment. The FTSE is set to end the week at roughly the same level it started at, while the Eurostoxx 50 is set to gain just 0.3% across the week.

Looking ahead, US futures are pointing to a stronger start, extending gains for the previous session after US jobless claims fell to the lowest level in a year. Upbeat data plus a fresh pledge by Biden to accelerate the vaccine programme is giving equity bulls plenty to sink their teeth into. Rising yields are a potential dampener to that Friday feeling, after a lacklustre seven-year note auction.

FX – USD pauses for breath ahead of US data

The US dollar is pausing for breath after reaching a fresh four-month high in the previous session. Optimism surrounding the US economic outlook following upbeat economic data, a strong vaccine rollout plan and rising treasury yields is keeping the greenback supported around multi-month highs.

Two Federal Reserve speakers gave a bullish outlook, the final GDP reading for the fourth quarter was upwardly revised and initial jobless claims rose by the lowest amount since the start of the pandemic. The outlook is starting to look significantly brighter in the US. Supportive factors are lining up behind the US dollar.

Attention will now turn to PCE numbers and consumer sentiment figures for further clues into the health of the US economy.

Oil supported by Suez Canal blockage

The volatility that has characterised oil price movements across this week continues on Friday, albeit with less intensity. Oil prices reversed steep losses from Thursday to trade more than 2% higher heading towards the weekend.

The bulls and the bears have been tussling over demand outlook concerns amid rising Covid cases in Europe and supply-side issues, as the Suez Canal remains blocked for a fourth day.

The canal is an important passage for crude oil from the Persian Gulf heading to Europe, and for oil travelling from Russia to Asia. Rescue efforts have so far failed to release the wedged container vessel with experts suggesting it could take a week to dislodge.

Looking at the week as a whole, oil is set for weekly losses, suggesting that concerns over future demand are dominating for now. However, as the hours and days tick past with the Suez Canal closed, oil markets are going to become increasingly nervous, potentially driving prices back towards their recent 14-month highs next week.

Gold trades at the mercy of the US dollar

While gold is struggling for direction today, it has lost -1% across the week, as it trades at the mercy of the stronger US dollar. In fact, gold has been trending lower since hitting an all-time high seven months ago. It has now shed 16% since pushing above USD2,000 back in August.

Weakness in gold has reflected the uptick in yields and strengthening US dollar. While rising Covid cases in Europe and tighter lockdown restrictions are limiting losses in the near term, the improving outlook for the US economy means the longer-term outlook for gold remains weak. Gold traders will look to US economic releases, PCE and consumer sentiment numbers for further clues, as well as broader market risk sentiment and bond yields for impetus.