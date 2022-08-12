Next week in CEE

Due to Monday being a bank holiday in Austria, please find the latest edition of Insights already today, on Friday. The reference of "This week in CEE" thus shifts by a few days as next week is being referred to in this case. Thank you for your kind understanding.

Next week, we get to see GDP growth in the second quarter across CEE countries. Based on preliminary estimates of economic growth in the European Union and Eurozone, we know that economies in the region have lost the growth dynamics from the beginning of the year, as non-Eurozone countries grew 0.4% q/q on average in the second quarter compared to 0.8% q/q average growth in the first quarter. Despite the visible slowdown, it seems that the recession has not yet arrived. We thus expect to see positive q/q growth dynamics in most CEE countries and still solid y/y GDP numbers for the second quarter. There are risks to the downside, however, as manufacturing in Romania suggests negative q/q growth. Apart from GDP growth, the inflation rate for July in Slovakia and Croatia will be published and further increases in the headline CPI are likely. Poland will also publish industrial output growth for July and the market expects contraction in monthly terms, while annual production should sustain positive growth dynamics. Finally, labor market data will be published throughout the week, such as the unemployment rate (Croatia, Slovakia) and wage growth (Croatia, Poland).

FX market developments

The koruna and the zloty firmed over the past few days and finished the week close to 24.33 and 4.68 vs. EUR, respectively. The forint, on the other hand, marked an initial depreciation which was later reversed to some extent, but it still ended up an inch higher in a week-onweek comparison, at 394 vs. EUR. Recent volatility of the forint was also due to the temporary halt of oil flows via the the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline toward Ukraine, which caters to Hungarian, Slovak and Czech markets. However, after the issue over the transit fee to Ukraine was resolved, flows started as planned. The Hungarian central bank left its one-week deposit rate at 10.75% on Thursday. On Thursday, Serbian central bank increased the interest rate by 25bp to 3.0%, as was broadly expected. According to the Czech National Bank, its FX reserves dropped further in July amid FX interventions. The CNB's reserves fell to EUR 144.7bn at the end of last month, down from a revised EUR 148.9bn in June. Polish central banker Kotecki voiced his concern over the NBP Governor Glapinski’s communication with the markets and the public, which he sees as problematic.

Bond market developments

Government bond yields marked a visible correction over the past week and decreased by 3-55 bps in most CEE countries. The only exceptions were the Euro Area countries (Slovakia and Slovenia), as well as Serbian bonds. 10Y ROMGBs marked a particularly impressive decrease of 53.2bp to 7.67%, inching below the Hungarian 10-year yield. This development reflected a very successful auction day on Monday, whereby Romania sold RON 4.05bn in 10-year government bonds, as opposed to RON 500mn it planned originally. The 2032 bonds were a re-opening of previously issued securities and have a yield of 8.11%. Similarly, reopening of the Romanian 3-year bond sale reached RON 1.03bn instead of the planned RON 500mn, with the yield standing at 8.12%. Yield curves remain inverted in Czechia, Hungary and Poland, though marginally less so than last Friday.

