Asia market update: Economic data drives markets higher in Asia; Hang Seng rallies >3% on CN PMI beats.
General trend
- China Feb Official Manufacturing PMI was the highest since Apr 2012; CNH gains.
- Are the stronger Chinese PMIs sustainable? [CN economic targets expected to be released at the NPC (begins on Mar 5th)].
- China NBS: Economy rebounded with 'covid pivot', support measures.
- Asian markets in general rallied in reaction to the surprisingly strong Chinese PMI, particularly the Hang Seng.
- Australian stocks pared losses after the softer CPI figures; Various companies were impacted by ex-dividends [including Link, Lottery, Telstra].
- US equity FUTs also rebounded.
- Aussie initially declined on weaker data [CPI, GDP], later rebounded on the China PMI.
- Commodities supported by the CN data.
- German CPI data in focus, US ISM Manufacturing also due.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (NZ) New Zealand Jan Building Permits M/M: -1.5% v -7.2% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Feb CoreLogic House Prices Y/Y: -8.9% v -7.2% prior.
- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Cautiously optimistic inflation has peaked [comments after Jan CPI data].
- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.3% at 7,234.
- (AU) Australia Q4 GDP Q/Q: 0.5% V 0.8%E; Y/Y: 2.7% V 2.7%E.
- (AU) Australia Jan CPI Y/Y: 7.4% V 8.1%E.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.3% 19,849.
- (HK) Macau Feb Casino Rev (MOP): 10.3B; Y/Y: +33.1% v +82.5% prior (31.0%e).
- (HK) Hong Kong Jan Budget Balance (HKD): 61.0B v 87.1B prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Jan M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 1.6% v 0.6% prior.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,279.
- (CN) China Feb manufacturing PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 52.6 V 50.7E [highest since Apr 2012].
- (CN) China Feb CAIXIN PMI manufacturing: 51.6 V 50.7E [highest since Jun 2022].
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY107B v CNY481B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net drains CNY193B v injects CNY331B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9400 v 6.9519 prior.
- (CN) China Fin Min Liu Kun: Reiterates proactive fiscal policy will be more forceful.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.3% at 27,363.
- (JP) Japan Feb Final Manufacturing PMI: 47.7 v 47.4 prelim (confirms 4th straight contraction).
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Nakagawa: Reiterates BOJ to maintain easy policy while taking steps to curb side-effects.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): Relaxation of the Terms and Conditions for the Securities Lending Facility for the Cheapest-to-Deliver Issues.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces Bond purchases for Mar.
Korea
- (KR) Kospi closed for holiday.
- (KR) South Korea Feb Trade Balance: -$5.3B v -$6.1Be.
Other Asia
- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) Gov Yang Chin-long: Monetary policy is appropriate; not appropriate to raise rates 'quickly', impact would be huge.
- (TH) Thailand Feb PMI Manufacturing: 54.8 v 54.5 prior.
- (VN) Vietnam Feb PMI Manufacturing: 51.2 v 47.4 prior.
- (MY) Malaysia Feb PMI Manufacturing: 48.4 v 46.5 prior.
- (PH) Philippines Feb PMI Manufacturing: 52.7 v 53.5 prior.
- (ID) Indonesia Feb PMI Manufacturing: 51.2 v 51.3 prior.
- (TW) Taiwan Feb PMI Manufacturing: 49.0 v 44.3 prior.
North America
- (US) Sec of State Blinken: Xi and Putin 'no limit' partnership is a real concern; If China provides lethal aid to Russia, it will be a serious problem - Middle Asia trip.
- (US) US said to consider revoking all Huawei export licenses – press.
- (US) Commerce Sec Raimondo: To prevent companies from using CHIPS act cash for buyback; To limit foreign investments for CHIPS act money recipients; Recipients barred from expanding in China for 10 years – FT.
- (US) FEB CHICAGO PURCHASE MANAGER’S INDEX (PMI): 43.6 V 45.5E.
Europe
- (UK) Feb BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 8.4% v 8.0% prior [record high].
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.3%, ASX 200 -0.1% , Hang Seng +3.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.9% ; Kospi closed.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.0595-1.0565 ; JPY 136.47-136.13 ; AUD 0.6758-0.6695 ;NZD 0.6226-0.6165.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,838/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $77.50/brl; Copper +1.1% at $4.1173/lb.
