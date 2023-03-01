Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 104.255.

Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Down at 76.28.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 125.03.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 52 ticks Higher and trading at 3988.50.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1842.50. Gold is 58 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is fractionally Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks at 9 AM EST. Major.

Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Construction Spending is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 2/28/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 2/28/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Gold were trading Lower Tuesday morning and that usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow traded 232 points Lower and the other Indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

The markets seemed to be poised to go Higher on Tuesday as the Bonds and Gold were both trading Lower Tuesday morning and that signifies an Upside Day. The markets however had other ideas and the indices closed Lower on Tuesday. Why? We suspect that the reason was none of the economic news reported either met or exceeded expectations. There were 7 economic reports and none of them were stellar. This is a market that demands stellar news and if it doesn't get it, the markets will selloff. Today we have another 7 economic news reports, all of which are major. Do we think that this will turn the markets towards the Upside? As in all things, only time will.