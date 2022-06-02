US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 102.240.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Down at 112.36.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 9 ticks and trading at 138.28.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 52 ticks Higher and trading at 4112.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1859.40. Gold is 107 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher except the London exchange which is Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Revised Nonfarm Productivity is out at 8:30 AM. Not Major.

Revised Unit Labor Costs is out at 8:30 AM. Not Major.

Factory Orders m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 1 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 12:15 PM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 12:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 12:15 PM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 06/01/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 06/01/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much ion the way of correlation Wednesday morning hence the Neutral bias.The markets veered to the downside as the Dow dropped 177 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

The economic news reported yesterday didn't do much to prop up the markets as the indices fell further lower Wednesday. The markets are still reeling from inflation, the war in the Ukraine, the Texas school shootings and other factors. Yesterday we heard Janet Yellen claim to be mistaken about inflation and the former Secretary of the Treasure (Larry Sumers) claims that we will have a recession within two years. We hope he's wrong but all of this was enough to send the markets reeling. Today we have nine economic reports that include ADP Non Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Claims amongst others. Will this change market direction? As in all things, only time will tell.