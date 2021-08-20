US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 93.660.
Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Down at 63.40.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 4 ticks and trading at 165.30.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 58 ticks Lower and trading at 4357.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1783.40. Gold is 3 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is currently Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
No Major economic news to speak of.
Lack of Major economic news.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/19/21
S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/19/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Thursday morning and that usually represents a Downside day. The markets did open Lower initially but flip flopped between positive and negative territory all day. The markets closed Mixed with the Dow trading 67 points Lower and the S&P and Nasdaq closed Higher albeit that happened in the last half hour of trading. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday morning the markets were clearly correlated to the Downside and the markets opened lower, much lower than the previous session. The economic news reported was Mixed to say the least and this had an effect on the markets. Philly Fed Manufacturing came in Lower than expected however Unemployment Claims came in Lower than expected (and that is positive). Leading Index came in positive as well. The Dow traded 67 points Lower but the S&P came in 6 points Higher and the Nasdaq traded 16 Higher as well. Today we have no Major economic news to speak of, so the markets will be left to it's own devices.
