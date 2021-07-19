US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 93.040.
Energies: Aug '21 Crude is Down at 69.62.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 29 ticks and trading at 164.23.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 116 ticks Lower and trading at 4289.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1802.60. Gold is 124 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Additionally, all of Europe is trading Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as Gold, the Bonds and USD were all trading Down Friday and this is usually indicative of an Upside day. The markets had other ideas as the Dow dropped 299 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Friday morning we saw the markets poised to the Upside as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all pointed Lower and this ordinarily reflects an Upside day hence the Upside bias. So what happened?? As we say each and every day "this too can change", so what happened? Preliminary UoM (University of Michigan) Consumer Sentiment was released Friday morning that showed a decrease in consumer confidence from 85.5% to 80.8%. At the same time inflation numbers came out that showed an increase of 4.2% to 4.8%. As soon as those numbers were released the markets began its downward trend and continued to the closing bell. This is the major reason why we show economic news being reported for that day as the eco news can and will have an impact on the markets as shown on Friday. Today we only have NAHB Housing Market numbers but that unto itself is a major number and shouldn't be underestimated.
