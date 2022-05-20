US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 102.895.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Down at 109.83.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 140.11.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 240 ticks Lower and trading at 3863.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1845.00. Gold is 38 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading High at this time. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well. . Possible Challenges to Traders Today: No Major economic news to speak of. Lack of Major economc news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/19/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/19/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't any evidence of Market Correlation Thursday morning. The markets traded all over the place yesterday but veered into negative territory. The Dow closed 237 points lower and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday all the economic news reported did not either meet or exceed expectation. The markets traded all over the place yesterday as the Dow opened Lower and veered into positive territory at 3 PM EST but eventually drifted into negative territory. Today there is no economic news to report so the markets will rely on its own devices and pretty much trader bias to determine market direction. For us we will rely on market correlation and the time-honored principles that we know work.