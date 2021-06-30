US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.100.

Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 73.47.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up to 9 ticks and trading at 160.12.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 48 ticks Lower and trading at 4272.50.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1758.00. Gold is 56 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the Shanghai and Singapore exchanges Higher. Currently, all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 8 AM EST. This is Major.

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST This is Major.

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Pending Home Sales m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST This is Major.

FOMC Member Barkin Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as once again we didn't see much in the way of correlation yesterday morning, hence the Neutral bias. The markets had other ideas with the Dow gaining 9 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Not much to be sure but again is again. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and it's correlated to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

We had more in the way of economic news yesterday and it seems that all reports were positive. HPI (Home Price Index) and S&P Home Price Index show gains. Consumer Confidence also shows gains as well which helped propel the markets forward. The markets didn't show much of again to be sure but given that in the early AM the indices had no direction at all and were in fact floundering. A market gain with good or positive economic news is always a good sign. Today we have Pending Home Sales, Chicago PMI, and Crude Oil Inventories. Perhaps this can keep the markets in an upward trend.