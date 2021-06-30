US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.100.
Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 73.47.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up to 9 ticks and trading at 160.12.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 48 ticks Lower and trading at 4272.50.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1758.00. Gold is 56 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the Shanghai and Singapore exchanges Higher. Currently, all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 8 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST This is Major.
-
Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Pending Home Sales m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Barkin Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as once again we didn't see much in the way of correlation yesterday morning, hence the Neutral bias. The markets had other ideas with the Dow gaining 9 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Not much to be sure but again is again. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and it's correlated to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
We had more in the way of economic news yesterday and it seems that all reports were positive. HPI (Home Price Index) and S&P Home Price Index show gains. Consumer Confidence also shows gains as well which helped propel the markets forward. The markets didn't show much of again to be sure but given that in the early AM the indices had no direction at all and were in fact floundering. A market gain with good or positive economic news is always a good sign. Today we have Pending Home Sales, Chicago PMI, and Crude Oil Inventories. Perhaps this can keep the markets in an upward trend.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as EZ inflation meets estimates
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s rebound remains capped below $1760 ahead of US ADP
Gold price is bouncing back towards $1760, having found support once again just above the $1750 mark. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury yields, in response to the Delta covid strain fears-led jittery markets, appears to have helped gold price recover some ground in the last hour.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.